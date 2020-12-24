Advertisement
34-year-old airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Oxford
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 7:02AM EST
Ornge helicopter airlifting a 34-year-old to hospital (source: @OPP_WR)
LONDON ONT -- Oxford county OPP responded to a call of an industrial accident on Curries Road at Oxford Road 14 in the Norwich Township.
Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday a 34-year-old was air lifted to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The ministry of labour is currently investigating the incident.
Curries road was closed for several hours but is now open.