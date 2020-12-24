LONDON ONT -- Oxford county OPP responded to a call of an industrial accident on Curries Road at Oxford Road 14 in the Norwich Township.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday a 34-year-old was air lifted to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The ministry of labour is currently investigating the incident.

Curries Road at Oxford Road 14 is now open. Take care and stay safe. Ed pic.twitter.com/wJDq3CJcWm — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 23, 2020

Curries road was closed for several hours but is now open.