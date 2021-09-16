33 new COVID-19 cases reported by MLHU on Thursday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.
The region now has a total of 13,732 cases and 237 deaths, with 13,309 cases resolved leaving 186 active.
A total of 4,124 cases have been identified as being a variant of concern.
As of Sept, 11, the MLHU reports 738,157 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Middlesex-London region.
When it comes to overall vaccine coverage, 84.7 per cent of the MLHU population age 12 and older have received at least one dose and 78.4 per cent have received two doses.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has seven inpatients with COVID-19 with “five or fewer” in adult critical care, “five or fewer” in Children's Hospital and “five or fewer” staff have tested positive.
There are no outbreaks at London-area schools, though 14 cases have been confirmed between eight elementary and six secondary schools, according to the health unit.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
- Elgin-Oxford – 16 new, 72 active, 4,174 total, 4,033 resolved, 85 deaths
- Grey-Bruce –2,286 total, 2,267 resolved
- Haldimand-Norfolk – 26 active, 2,874 total, 2,794 resolved, 48 deaths
- Huron-Perth – 38 active, 2,102 total, 2,002 resolved, 65 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton – 35 active, 3,740 total, 3,636 resolved, 69 deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 864 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the disease.
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
Inside an Ontario ICU where the COVID-19 patients are largely young, and all unvaccinated
The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of the COVID-19 patients struggling on life support are young — and unvaccinated.
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
'Quebec bashing': Why an English federal debate question continues to draw criticism
A question at the English-language federal leaders' debate last week has become a major issue in Quebec, boosting the Bloc Quebecois in the polls and drawing criticism from Quebec politicians, federal party leaders and the province's media.
Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans woke up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Obama wishes 'friend' Justin Trudeau the best in the upcoming election
With less then a week until election day, former U.S. president Barack Obama has waded into the fray to bolster the campaign of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
Liberals and Conservatives tangled in a tie in the final days of campaign: Nanos
As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives have managed to secure a comfortable lead and the two parties remain tangled in a statistical tie, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research.
Nothing to see here, Canada says of Five Eyes alliance despite absence from sub deal
The federal government insists a new intelligence deal between three key allies won't diminish Canada's ability to defend its own interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
Waterloo Region adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
New data offers first glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates in Waterloo Region schools
Just over a week into the new school year, Waterloo Region’s school boards have released COVID-19 vaccination figures for their employees.
Retirement home resident charged with manslaughter in other resident's death
A man living in a Brantford retirement home has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of another resident at the home.
Slight improvement in Windsor-Essex COVID-19 case rate, still among highest in Ontario
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and an increase in outbreaks on Thursday.
Chatham ICU full. Majority unvaccinated. Surgery scheduling day-by-day: CKHA
Chatham-Kent health officials are “disheartened and worried” about the direction COVID-19 is taking in the region, saying the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is at capacity, and the majority of patients are unvaccinated.
Suspect arrested after east Windsor convenience store robbery
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly brandished a knife in a convenience store robbery in east Windsor.
Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports one COVID-19 death, 30 new infections
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports the region's first COVID-19-related death this month, plus 30 new infections.
Bracebridge OPP arrest suspected drunk driver in school zone
Bracebridge OPP officers arrested a man accused of drunk driving and drug possession in a school zone on Monday morning.
Weapons, drugs seized from Midland, Ont. motel
Southern Georgian Bay OPP seized a quantity of drugs and weapons from a motel room on Yonge Street and Keller Drive in Midland, Ont.
Sudbury man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in downtown stabbing death
A Sudbury court has sentenced Steffin Rees, 19, to 15 years in jail Thursday for a fatal stabbing in 2019 in downtown Sudbury.
North Bay, Ont., police say helicopter pilot was flying while impaired
A 56-year-old man from Newfoundland has been charged with impaired driving of a helicopter in North Bay, Ont.
Woman seriously injured in downtown Sudbury stabbing
Sudbury police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing after two women were approached on a walking path in downtown Sudbury that resulted in one sustaining serious injuries.
BREAKING | 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, active cases highest since mid-June
The 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 50 new cases on Wednesday.
CityFolk kicks off at Lansdowne: Here's what you need to know about the festival
Live music returns to Lansdowne Park this evening, as CityFolk music festival kicks off.
Health minister Dube 'very firm' that 20,000 Quebec health-care workers need to get vaccinated by Oct. 15
Health Minister Christian Dubé is maintaining his position: 20,000 health care workers must still obtain their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15.
Quebec reports 782 more COVID-19 cases, as total number of infections surpasses 400,000
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Thursday that 782 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and two more people have died due to the disease.
Nova Scotia reports 34 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases rise to 173
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
P.E.I. reports seven new cases of COVID-19 related to elementary school outbreak Thursday; active cases rise to record 34
Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 34 - the highest number of cases in the province since the pandemic began.
Probe continues into N.S. family's death in travel trailer: 'It may take some time'
The ongoing investigation into the deaths of a family of six from Amherst continued Wednesday with limited developments and authorities suggesting answers may not come quickly.
More than half of Manitoba's 64 new COVID-19 cases unvaccinated
Manitoba public health officials reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday – including 36 unvaccinated cases, 20 fully vaccinated cases and eight partially vaccinated cases.
Manitoba PC Party leadership ballot finalized
There are officially two names vying to become the next leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party next month.
‘The name brings disgrace to the neighbourhood’: review underway to rename a Winnipeg park
A St. Boniface park could be getting a name change as its current one has been deemed offensive to Indigenous people in an application to the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee.
LIVE at 3:30 | Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, a day after the province introduced new restrictions and a vaccine passport.
Too little, too late: Alberta doctors react to new COVID-19 measures, call for more to stop it
Alberta doctors are imploring the province to take the pandemic more seriously in the wake of new restrictions and are calling out Premier Kenney for his claims that the COVID-19 virus was 'not predictable.'
LIVE at 3:30 | Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, a day after the province introduced new restrictions and a vaccine passport.
Delayed vaccine status cards: What Albertans need to know
If you live in Alberta and woke up extra early Thursday morning to print out your new vaccine status card, you may have noticed you can't… at least, not yet.
Daughter says Parksville, B.C. man died while family on hold with 911 for 30 min
Barbara Blakey's family had gathered to celebrate a family wedding, but just days before the ceremony, 72-year-old Harry Charles Blakey died in his Parksville home.
Saanich police searching for man after sexual assault on BC Transit bus
Saanich police say they are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted aboard a BC Transit bus on Friday.
Heavy rains expected for East Vancouver Island: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has posted a special weather statement warning of heavy rainfall along East Vancouver Island on Friday.