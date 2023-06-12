31 people rescued as part of labour trafficking investigation in London, Ont.

Thirty-one people, all adults, have been rescued in London as part of a labour trafficking investigation.

According to RCMP, Eduardo Silva Cardozo and Herbert Navarrete Santos, both in their 40s and from London, face multiple charges in relation to the investigation.

RCMP and London police were recently at 80 Highview Avenue east near Wharncliffe Road and Commissioners Road.

RCMP told CTV News, the large-scale operation was part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation in numerous locations across southwestern Ontario.

Canada Border Services Agency is also involved.

More details will be released when they become available.