LONDON, ONT -- Hours and services at the Paediatric Family Resource Centre at the Children’s Hospital have been expanded thanks to a large donation made to Children’s Health Foundation.

A $300,000 cheque is being presented today to the foundation from Legate Personal Injury Lawyers.

The centre helps families who are going through health care journeys with their children.

The expansion allows staff to provide extra support to families in need by being open later on weekdays and weekends.

The centre has been able to support an addition 228 families, a 35 per cent increase.

The centre is also working to improve technology made available to families during their visits.