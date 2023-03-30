$300,000 overnight fire in east London

Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a fire in east London.

Fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to what was described as a vacant storage facility on Cabell Street.

Firefighters defensively battled the blaze well into the morning, and will knock down the building to get to the source of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The building was boarded and windows barred up, and no one was believed to be inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and members of the London police Street Crime Unit continue to work with members of the London Fire Department to investigate.