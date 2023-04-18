$300,000 fire in south London

Damage is estimated at $300,000 after an overnight fire in London.

Crews were called to 1775 Ernest Ave. around 1 a.m. for a structure fire in a commercial plaza.

According to London fire, crews were able to bring the blaze at Berenice Barber Shop under control in about 30 minutes, but fire did go beyond the unit where it started, affecting units on either side.

No injuries have been reported and an investigator has been called in to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.