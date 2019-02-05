

CTV London





Provincial police in Norfolk County are looking for information regarding a brawl that broke out between a large group of parents at a youth hockey game.

The fight occurred on Sunday around 5 p.m. at an arena on Talbot Street North in Simcoe and involved roughly 30 people.

The fight initially was verbal but soon turned physical.

Once officers were on scene the parents had dispersed.

Police have not received any reports of injuries.