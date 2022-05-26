30 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting three ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital, impacting cardiology, CVT and clinical neurosciences.
LHSC is caring for 35 inpatients with COVID-19, including six patients being cared for in adult ICU. Five or fewer patients are being cared for with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and five or fewer patients are in paediatric critical care.
At St. Joseph’s, there is an ongoing outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.
According to the LHSC, there are currently 77 staff members out sick with COVID-19. While as of Wednesday, there are 40 workers out sick at St. Joseph’s.
There have been a total of 391 deaths in the region.
London Top Stories
-
LIVE COVERAGE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door: police
The 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school walked in unimpeded through an apparently unlocked door, a law enforcement official said Thursday. The gunman was apparently inside the building for at least three-quarters of an hour before U.S. Border Patrol agents stormed a classroom and killed him.
LIVE COVERAGE | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
BREAKING | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Monkeypox isn't the new COVID: here's why
Health experts say that the monkeypox virus isn’t likely to have a similar impact to SARS-CoV-2, mainly because it isn’t a new virus and doesn’t spread the same way.
Job vacancies hit record high of more than 1 million in March: StatCan
The number of job vacancies across Canada reached an all-time high in March, ending a five-month decline, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Judge dismisses life sentence challenge in Shawn Yorke murder case
One of the men convicted for first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Yorke has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
-
Wilfrid Laurier University extends its mask mandate
Wilfrid Laurier University has announced that it will be extending its mask mandate into June.
Windsor
-
Surgical backlog in Windsor below pre-pandemic levels
Windsor Regional Hospital is slowly chipping away at the backlog of non-urgent surgeries.
-
Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington withdrawing from provincial election
The Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington is withdrawing from the provincial election.
-
Downtown Revitalization Association unveils 'Art Alley'
The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association and the Downtown Windsor BIA announced a number of art projects for Phase I of their long-awaited “Art Alley”.
Barrie
-
Police investigate gunshots on residential street in Owen Sound
Police in Owen Sound are investigating after reports of a passenger in a car firing a gun at another vehicle as the two travelled through a residential area.
-
Transport truck driver charged with impaired on Highway 400 in Bradford
A transport truck driver faces charges after being stopped along Highway 400 south of Barrie following a concerned call to police.
-
Nearly 9,400 traffic charges, 935 crashes in 6 days: OPP
Provincial police report laying more than 9,000 traffic charges during a six-day campaign.
Northern Ontario
-
Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
-
Hit-and-run on Manitoulin swing bridge leaves one person injured
An impaired driver tried to cross the swing bridge in Little Current this week while it was closed for repairs, injuring one person who was working on the bridge.
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
Ottawa
-
‘Bulk' of Ottawa grid should have power by Friday, Hydro Ottawa says
Five days after a devastating storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h, 43,000 homes and businesses remain without power.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Friday due to the storm
Several Ottawa schools will remain closed for a fourth straight day on Friday as the cleanup continues following last weekend's powerful storm.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'
The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Indigenous man living in Toronto's 'last tiny shelter' alleges harassment against Toronto police
An Indigenous man living in what is assumed to be Toronto’s last “tiny shelter” in a downtown park says police have acted unfairly in their effort to remove and arrest him.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
Police investigating threatening social media post captured near Pointe-Claire school
Montreal police were on site at John Rennie High School Thursday after threatening images were posted to social media, which may have featured a firearm, near the school.
-
Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec; Grand chief demands 'substantive solution' on Bill 96
Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until the province can provide a "substantive solution" on its controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Kalin's Call: Rain, risk of thunderstorms for Maritime region Friday into Saturday
A series of weather fronts off a low-pressure system moving towards the St. Lawrence River Valley will cross the Maritimes Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba eyes more private liquor sales, possible booze in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is planning to allow more private alcohol sales, including a pilot project that could involve grocery and convenience stores.
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man told court Thursday he was ready to accept punishment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
Calgary
-
Bill passed to give Alberta's cabinet ministers permanent 'honourable' designation
The Alberta government has passed a new bill that will add a permanent 'honourable' title to all former, current and future cabinet ministers' names.
-
Woman dead in southeast Calgary mobile home park fire
Fire officials and police are investigating the cause of a blaze in a mobile home park in southeast Calgary that resulted in the death of a senior.
-
'Extremely serious': Calgary man involved in terrorism activity sentenced to 12 years
A man who admitted to terrorism-related acts with the militant group Islamic State has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Edmonton
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.
-
Man shot by RCMP in Ponoka Alta. now facing weapons charge
A 40-year-old-man who was airlifted to hospital after he was shot by an RCMP officer in central Alberta has been charged in the incident.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park
One person is dead following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals back below 500 this week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 500 this week for the first time since late April.
-
Staffing shortages at Kamloops hospital 'worse and worse by the day': MLAs
Staffing shortages and the workplace culture at a B.C. hospital were heavily criticized by two MLAs Thursday who say immediate action needs to be taken before the situation gets even worse.