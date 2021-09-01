30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with zero additional deaths.

The additional cases bringing the region’s total case count to 13,403 with 245 active cases and 12,925 resolved. 3,921 cases have been identified as a variant of concern.

The death count sits at 233.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authacorities:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 26 active, 4,084 total, 3,973 resolved, 85 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 2,249 total, 2,236 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk – 23 active, 2,821 total, 2,744 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 20 active, 2,028 total, 1,951 resolved, 57 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 11 active, 3,690 total, 3,610 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario is reporting 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today and 13 deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health says six of the deaths happened more than two months ago and were updated based on data cleaning.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 504 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Elliott says 339 people in the province are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 36 of those individuals are fully vaccinated.

She says 163 people are in intensive care with the novel coronavirus, 12 of whom are fully vaccinated.

The ministry says 83.1 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.4 per cent have two doses.