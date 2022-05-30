$30,000 worth of drugs seized by London police

London, Ont. police have taken nearly $30,000 worth of drugs off the streets, according to a release.

On Friday, members of the Guns and Gangs Section entered a home in the area of Trafalgar Street and Bonaventure Drive.

The following items were seized:

276.3 grams of cocaine with a street value of $27,630

6 grams of MDMA with a street value of $300

Digital scales

Drug packaging

Bundled currency in the amount of approximately $5,000

The total value of drugs seized was $27,930 and the total approximate amount of currency seized was $5,000

A London man has been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.