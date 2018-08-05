

CTV London





Lambton OPP are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck inside Pinery Provincial Park Saturday.

Police say the girl was struck around 5:30 p.m., when a 39-year-old man from East York was trying to make a U-turn.

Good Samaritans assisted the girl until the ambulance arrived.

She was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The child will undergo an autopsy on Monday in Toronto.

Police are not yet releasing the identity of the driver or the deceased.