$3-Million lotto prize for London man

Peter Baxted of London, Ont. picking up hias $3-million prize at the OLG Centre in Toronto. (Source: OLG) Peter Baxted of London, Ont. picking up hias $3-million prize at the OLG Centre in Toronto. (Source: OLG)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death

A group of sheriff's deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, according to newly obtained surveillance video.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver