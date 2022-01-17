3 additional COVID deaths reported by MLHU, slight increase in hospitalizations

Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The deaths are from Saturday’s update and include:

Male in his 80s, not associated with a long-term care facility, had received three doses of vaccine

Male in his 90s, associated with long-term care, had received two doses of vaccine

Male in his 80s, associated with long-term care, had received three doses of vaccine

Over the past three days MLHU is also reporting 818 new cases. Including 329 from Saturday, 288 from Sunday and 201 were reported Monday.

There has been a slight increase in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in the region.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 147 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 132 on Friday, as well as 21 patients in the ICU, the same as Friday.

Five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in Children's Hospital and five or fewer in Pediatric Critical Care.

Meanwhile the number of staff that has tested positive for COVID-19 has dropped dramatically to 390, from 511 on Friday.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care, 105 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 27 residents at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care, 21 residents at Parkwood main building and one resident at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care building.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 268 new, 974 active, 9,208 total, 8,106 resolved, 128 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 54 new cases, 245 active, 4,765 total, 4,488 resolved, 27 deaths

Huron-Perth – 1,300 active, 4,438 total, 3,060 resolved, 78 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 869 active, 7,868 total, 6,903 resolved, 96 deaths

Ontario health officials reported that 3,887 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 578 of those patients are in intensive care.

The total number of people in hospital with the disease on Monday is an increase over the 3,595 reported on Sunday, while the number of people in intensive care units dropped from 579 on Sunday to 578 today.