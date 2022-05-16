29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London Monday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 29 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.

Over the weekend, the MLHU reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 50 new cases on Sunday. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the region over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 36 inpatients with COVID-19.

According to the LHSC, five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in adult ICU and five or fewer patients are in Children’s Hospital. There are currently no patients being treated for COVID-19 in paediatric critical care.

There is currently an outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building, according to St. Joseph’s.

The LHSC is also reporting 131 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of Monday, 50 health care workers at St. Joseph’s are also out sick with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 383 COVID-19-related deaths in the region.