29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday but no new deaths.
The daily count marks a sharp increase from earlier in the week, with 13 cases reported Monday and 17 on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average has been rising for more than a week, and now sits at 23.6.
The region now has a total of 13,863 cases and 238 deaths, with 13,429 cases resolved leaving 196 active. There are 4,224 cases with a variant of concern.
Over the last six weeks, 82.1 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 87.5 per cent of hospitalizations and 85.7 per cent of deaths – six of the seven deaths have been unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has nine inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. Five or fewer staff have tested positive.
There are two ongoing outbreaks in the region, at École élémentaire La Pommeraie and on the first and second floors at Earls Court Village nursing home.
Over the last 10 days, at least 24 cases have been reported at 17 schools and child care centres.
In an effort to curb spread through large gatherings, the MLHU introduced two new Section 22 orders that will take effect Thursday.
One reinforces provincial caps on social gathering – which are currently set at 25 indoors or 100 outdoors, while the other requires those at bars and nightclubs to wear masks at all times unless seated in a designated area.
In addition, the province's vaccine mandate, which requires anyone wishing to attend an indoor bar or eatery, theatre, gym, and some other non-essential businesses to show proof of double-vaccination, is now in effect.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
- Elgin-Oxford – three new, 65 active, 4,239 total, 4,089 resolved, 85 deaths
- Grey-Bruce – one new, 19 active, 2,305 total, 2,260 resolved, 22 deaths
- Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 35 active, 2,897 total, 2,808 resolved, 48 deaths
- Huron-Perth – four new, 31 active, 2,126 total, 2,030 resolved, 65 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 53 active, 3,784 total, 3,662 resolved, 69 deaths
Ontario health officials reported 463 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, the first time in weeks the province has reported fewer than 500 new cases.
