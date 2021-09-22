29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island