29 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London Monday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 29 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, but no additional deaths over the weekend.

On Saturday, there were 30 new COVID-19 cases reported, while Sunday saw an additional 31 cases.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting multiple ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital, impacting cardiology, CVT and clinical neurosciences.

LHSC is caring for 33 inpatients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients being cared for in adult ICU. Five or fewer patients are being cared for with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and there are zero patients in paediatric critical care.

At St. Joseph’s, there is an ongoing outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

According to the LHSC, there are currently 70 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of Sunday, there are 26 workers out sick at St. Joseph’s.

There have been a total of 391 deaths in the region.