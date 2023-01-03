26-year-old charged with arson after December apartment building fire
OPP have laid an arson charge against a 26-year-old man after he allegedly set a fire at an apartment complex in Walkerton, Ont. last month, which resulted in the displacement of the building’s residents.
According to a press release from South Bruce OPP, at 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022, police received a report of a fire located on John Street in Walkerton.
Upon arrival of police, fire crews and EMS, first responders found an apartment building “fully engulfed” by fire.
As CTV News London first reported last month, the fire originally started in a second storey unit of the Bruce County community housing complex.
Many of the building’s residents had to be rescued by fire crews due to heavy smoke.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but according to OPP no serious injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
Fire damage was contained to the one apartment, but there was heavy smoke damage on the entire second floor, which resulted in residents being displaced ahead of Christmas. Emergency responders worked to help evacuate residents and assisted them in finding shelter.
In an interview with CTV News London, Walkerton Fire Chief Chris Wells said the fire could have been much worse were it not for working smoke alarms.
“That’s really the reason nobody’s injured, is because people had that early warning to get out of the building,” said Wells.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze was conducted by South Bruce OPP, the South Bruce OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal.
As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man from the Municipality of Brockton was charged with arson – disregard for human life for his alleged role.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in relation to the charge.
— With files from CTV News London’s Scott Miller
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
'Too early' to tell if new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across U.S. is growing in Canada: PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
McCarthy vows to stay in U.S. House speaker race, apparently with Trump backing
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said late Tuesday there's no scenario in which he'll drop his bid to become U.S. House speaker despite failing to win multiple rounds of voting, a historic defeat that brought the first day of the new Congress to an abrupt, messy end.
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Russia says unauthorized phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.
5 things to know for Wednesday, January 4, 2023
A digital communications breakdown may have led to further delays for Sunwing passengers, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the player's shocking cardiac arrest, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a "substantive conversation" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids
A toy drive fundraiser started by Damar Hamlin, that as of last month had raised US$2,921, was up to roughly US$5.5 million 24 hours after the Buffalo Bills safety's injury, as he remained in critical condition in hospital.
Kitchener
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental price
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
-
Flair flight cancelled after ground equipment hits plane at Region of Waterloo airport
A Flair Airlines flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun was cancelled after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft Sunday.
-
OPP looking for white SUV after fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a white Volkswagen Atlas SUV said to have extensive front-end damage after a crash near Six Nations of the Grand River territory that left one person dead.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate hit and run, one person seriously injured
One person is seriously injured following a hit and run in Windsor’s east end, police are seeking witnesses.
-
How to get compensated after waking up from a travel nightmare
With many people returning home from holiday travel and getting back to work, friends and neighbours are starting to share their first-hand stories of flight nightmares, dominating headlines as of late.
-
City of Windsor to bring back dozens of workers previously fired for not disclosing vaccination status
The City of Windsor is offering to hire back workers who were terminated for not disclosing their vaccination status, according to the city’s human resources director.
Barrie
-
Slippery roads ahead with freezing rain forecast
Environment Canada is cautioning today's rain and drizzle could turn to freezing rain.
-
Good Samaritan robbed at knife-point during carjacking
Provincial police warn residents and motorists in the Town of Caledon to be on the lookout for a group of men using the ruse of a broken-down vehicle to rob people.
-
CTV EXCLUSIVE
CTV EXCLUSIVE | Mother of man convicted of killing his father blames broken mental health system
Anna McKee, the mother of a man convicted of killing his father in their Penetanguishene, Ont. home, says a broken mental health system failed her family, leaving them to fend for themselves before her husband's murder in 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Threatening signs posted in wooded area near two northern Ontario First Nations
Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Cyber security expert has some advice to guard your online information
With recent cyber-attacks throughout Ontario, one cyber security expert has some ideas on what can be done to improve security.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Holiday bills rolling in? Top goal for Canadians is repaying debt, CIBC poll suggests
The New Year is a time for resolutions on diet and exercise, but it’s also a time for taking a closer look at one’s finances after the Christmas season.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Three things that will cost more in Ottawa in 2023 and two things that won't
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at three things that will cost more in Ottawa in 2023 and two things that won’t.
-
Downtown business owners await federal workers as unions fight return-to-office plans
Federal public workers will be required to return to the office part-time in two weeks, but one of the unions fighting the hybrid work model has backed away from bargaining and is talking about a strike.
Toronto
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
'Too early' to tell if new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across U.S. is growing in Canada: PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy mix: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain in forecast for southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Quebec, including in the Montreal area.
-
From Kahnawake community theatre to top of the burlesque world! Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere's story is like no other
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the second most important performer in the world.
-
'It sounded like gunshots,' memories of the Quebec 1998 ice storm
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
Atlantic
-
Fan excitement mounts at 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
Connor Bedard’s overtime-winning goal against Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal game set off a wild celebration inside the Scotiabank Centre Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: A warmer-than-normal December across the Maritimes
According to Environment Canada, December was the sixth consecutive warmer-than-normal month for the Maritimes.
-
'The sky's the limit': World Juniors open doors for future events in Moncton
For the first time since Boxing Day, the Avenir Centre is quiet, but the excitement and impact of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is far from over in the city.
Winnipeg
-
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
-
One person in critical condition following three Tuesday morning fires
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished a trio of fires Tuesday morning, including one that left a person in critical condition.
Calgary
-
Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified
Stallone Musqua had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.
-
Alberta's health care system continues to face old challenges in new year
It’s a new year, but Alberta’s health care system continues to face old challenges.
-
Sam Gagner's late goal propels Winnipeg Jets to 3-2 win over Calgary Flames
Sam Gagner tipped in a point shot from Ville Heinola with 5:40 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Exceptionally violent weekend': EPS stretched after multiple weapon incidents already in 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
-
Kraken sink struggling Oilers with offensive outburst
Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.
-
Edmonton food bank can't restock shelves fast enough to meet demand
Edmonton's Food Bank says it simply can't keep up with the demand for hampers, with shelves staying bare and the need for donations continuing.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s stockpile of COVID treatments growing amid continued eligibility restrictions
B.C.’s stockpile of COVID-19 anti-viral treatments has ballooned even further in as guidelines continue to restrict access to the drug despite ample supply.
-
Vancouver property owners plead for information after duplex burned to the ground
A group of lifelong friends who invested in a property in an effort to enter the competitive Vancouver real estate market, are pleading with the public for information after it was burnt down.
-
'If I can do it, anyone can': Vancouver man completes 75 hikes in a year
After reading the story of a Calgary couple who climbed 65 mountains in a single year, Vancouverite Vishnu Vardhan set out to complete 75 hikes in 2022.