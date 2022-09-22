26 people facing 111 charges in OPP operation

Twenty-six people are facing 111 charges after nine search warrants were used in southwestern Ontario this week.

OPP from multiple jurisdictions were part of Project Carlina after an increase in overdose occurrences in Grey, Bruce, Huron and Perth counties.

Over the course of this investigation, police seized approximately 160g suspected methamphetamine, 50g suspected fentanyl, 60g suspected cocaine, six grams suspected carfentanyl, more than 80 morphine pills and over 140 hydromorphone pills.

Police also recovered stolen property valued at more than $36,000 and more than $6,000 in Canadian currency and two firearms.

The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $25,600.

Six of the people charged are from Owen Sound, five are from Listowel, four from Wingham, three from Goderich, three from Georgian Bluffs and one each from Blue Mountains, Meaford, Mitchell and Huron-Kinloss.

Eight of the accused are being held in custody and the remaining 18 were released on conditions to appear in court.