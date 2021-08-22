26 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths for Middlesex-London region
Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Today's case count is half of the number of new cases reported on Saturday.
There are 216 now active cases in the area and no additional deaths have been recorded.
Total number of cases for the region stands at 13, 127 with 12, 679 resolved.
The death count sits at 232.
Meanwhile Ontario is reporting another surge in COVID-19 cases as new infections jump above 700 for the first time in months.
Health officials confirmed 722 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is an increase from the 689 infections on Saturday.
It's the highest number of new cases in a single day since June 5 when 744 cases were reported.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
Elgin-Oxford – 23 active, 4,035 total, 3,928 resolved, 84 deaths, 951 variants
Grey-Bruce – 6 new, 32 active, 2,229 total, 2,171 resolved, 21 deaths
Haldimand-Norfolk – 23 active, 2,781 total, 2,704 resolved, 48 deaths
Huron-Perth – 16 active, 1,985 total, 1,912 resolved, 57 deaths, 371 variants
Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 19 active, 3,664 total, 3,577 resolved, 68 deaths, 690 variants
