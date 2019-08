CTV London





If you bought a Lotto Max ticket in St. Thomas, Ont. for Tuesday's draw, you could be holding $26 million in your hands.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) says the jackpot-winning ticket was sold in St. Thomas.

A ticket sold in Sudbury, Ont. is worth $100,000 with a winning Encore number.

You can find all the winning lotto numbers here.