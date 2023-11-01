LONDON
London

    • 26 collisions in 29 hours: Grey Bruce OPP respond to numerous crashes amid early season snowfall

    Grey Bruce OPP responded to a car that skid into a ditch during wintry weather conditions on Oct. 31, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region) Grey Bruce OPP responded to a car that skid into a ditch during wintry weather conditions on Oct. 31, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region)

    Grey Bruce OPP have been kept busy over the past 29 hours responding to more than two dozen crashes as snowy conditions hampered the region.

    According to Grey Bruce OPP, between 6:33 a.m. on Oct. 31 and 9:44 p.m. that same night, police responded to a total of 13 collisions, four of which involved a deer while the four others were due to road and weather conditions.

    Between 5:26 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an additional 13 crashes, one of which involved a deer while another six crashes were road and weather related.

    Police said many of the collisions were between two vehicles, and drivers not driving according to road conditions “may have been a factor.”

    Here are some winter driving tips from the OPP

    • Have winter tires installed on your vehicle as they can improve traction in snow and icy conditions
    • Plan-ahead and check the weather. Use Ontario 511 to check road conditions
    • Property clean snow and ice from your windows, lights, mirrors and roof. This will assist with visibility and help avoid having ice and debris falling off your vehicle
    • Drive according to the conditions, as many collisions occur because drivers are travelling too fast for the road conditions
    • Steer gently on curves and in slippery conditions. Hard braking, quick acceleration and sudden gear changes can cause you to skid
    • Give other vehicles room to stop and leave adequate room between you and other vehicles
    • Have an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes warm clothing, a shovel, booster cables, high energy food, flashlight, matches and a candle

    Grey Bruce OPP remind motorists, “If you see snow, go slow.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News