26 collisions in 29 hours: Grey Bruce OPP respond to numerous crashes amid early season snowfall

Grey Bruce OPP have been kept busy over the past 29 hours responding to more than two dozen crashes as snowy conditions hampered the region.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, between 6:33 a.m. on Oct. 31 and 9:44 p.m. that same night, police responded to a total of 13 collisions, four of which involved a deer while the four others were due to road and weather conditions.

Between 5:26 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an additional 13 crashes, one of which involved a deer while another six crashes were road and weather related.

Police said many of the collisions were between two vehicles, and drivers not driving according to road conditions “may have been a factor.”

Here are some winter driving tips from the OPP

Have winter tires installed on your vehicle as they can improve traction in snow and icy conditions

Plan-ahead and check the weather. Use Ontario 511 to check road conditions

Property clean snow and ice from your windows, lights, mirrors and roof. This will assist with visibility and help avoid having ice and debris falling off your vehicle

Drive according to the conditions, as many collisions occur because drivers are travelling too fast for the road conditions

Steer gently on curves and in slippery conditions. Hard braking, quick acceleration and sudden gear changes can cause you to skid

Give other vehicles room to stop and leave adequate room between you and other vehicles

Have an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes warm clothing, a shovel, booster cables, high energy food, flashlight, matches and a candle

Grey Bruce OPP remind motorists, “If you see snow, go slow.”