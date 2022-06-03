25 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 25 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, but no new deaths.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 24 patients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients in adult ICU. There are currently five or fewer patients with COVID-19 being cared for in children’s hospital and zero patients in pediatric critical care.

LHSC is also dealing with two ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital, impacting cardiology and CVT. The outbreak at clinical neurosciences has since been resolved.

According to St. Joseph’s, the outbreak at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building has also been resolved.

83 staff members are currently out sick with COVID-19 at LHSC, while as of Thursday at St. Joseph’s, 36 staff members are out sick.

There have been a total of 392 deaths in the region.