$25-million investment coming to London Via station
Via rail is set to announce a $25-million investment for upgrades to the London station.
According to a release, the investment is being described as, “Part of ongoing modernization efforts to improve the passenger experience.”
The official announcement will be made on Tuesday and will include details on upgrades including structural, mechanical, electrical, redesign and retrofitting.
London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and Mayor Josh Morgan are expected to attend the announcement.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
Men with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy
Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy this morning.
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter off to a successful start says operator
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter is off to a successful start with occupancy nearing capacity, according to operators.
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops
Windsor’s unemployment rate decreased last month, despite an increase nationally.
Counterfeit money used at Chatham convenience store: police
Chatham-Kent police say a woman attempted to make a purchase at a local convenience store in Chatham with counterfeit money.
Crash closes Amherstburg road
According to police, County Road 10 will be closed between 6th Concession Rd N and the 8th Concession Rd including Howard Avenue in both directions.
2 people face multiple charges following crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
Police laid multiple charges, including impaired driving and drug possession, following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Barrie late Thursday night.
The Mind Craft of Ethen: CTV News super fan recreates Barrie studio in Minecraft
CTV News Barrie super fan, Ethen Corrigan, has worked tirelessly to recreate the Barrie studio in Minecraft.
Attempted armed robbery and assault leaves Bradford councillor shaken
Bradford Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. says the "traumatizing" attempted armed robbery and assault at his jewelry store on Holland Street East has left him shaken.
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene who spoke to CTV News said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed, which was confirmed later in the morning.
Collision closes Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama
Few details are available, but Highway 144 is closed Friday morning following a collision.
Reported hate crimes on the rise in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say the number of reported hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents is up significantly compared to this time last year.
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
Heat warning continues into weekend
The heat warning that's been in effect for much of the week continues Friday.
One person seriously injured after daytime shooting in Toronto
One person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a daytime shooting in east Toronto.
TTC customers react to news of violent stabbing on subway train
Some TTC riders say news of a violent stabbing on a subway train that was caught on video and shared on social media has them on edge.
Raising key interest rate in Canada next week may be a mistake: CIBC economist
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate once again next week, a move an economist at one of Canada’s largest banks says is likely a mistake.
Montreal's new light-rail line launches at the end of the month
After five years in the making, the South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31. Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built, with additional lines expected in the coming years.
Striking cemetery workers using 'intimidating' pressure tactics, says management
Managers of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery are accusing striking workers of engaging in 'violent' and 'intimidating' behaviour against administrators as well as parishioners attending mass. As a result, The Fabrique de la Paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal plans to take legal action and apply for an injunction, it stated in a press release.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat and humidity will stick around this weekend in Montreal
Montrealers will have to wait a little longer before seeing relief from high humidity. Heat warnings will remain in place through the start of the weekend, with daytime highs expected to be in the upper 20s and humidex values in the upper 30s Friday and Saturday.
Nova Scotia byelection called for Preston riding
The Nova Scotia premier has called an Aug. 8 byelection for the Preston constituency to fill the vacant seat previously held by Angela Simmonds.
Ottawa accepts call for tighter fishing boat inspections in aftermath of N.S. sinking
Transport Canada says it will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a 2020 sinking that resulted in six deaths off Nova Scotia's southwestern coast.
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
Massive blaze in Winnipeg industrial building investigated as arson
Winnipeg police are investigating a massive blaze that destroyed an industrial building in Point Douglas as arson.
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
'Don't fall off the horse': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen leading Stampede parade
Col. Jeremy Hansen is preparing to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, but in the meantime he's tasked with cowboying up to become the second astronaut to be marshal of the Calgary Stampede parade.
Russian pavilion to be excluded from 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival because of safety concerns: board
The Russian pavilion will not be part of the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival, the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association (EHFA) board announced on Friday.
More than 30 more shigellosis cases reported since outbreak reopened in spring: AHS
The shigella outbreak in downtown Edmonton has made 31 people sick since it was reopened by Alberta Health Services in March.
Campfire ban taking effect throughout Coastal Fire Centre
A Category 1 open fire ban is taking effect on Friday at 12 p.m throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, except for in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.
B.C. health minister's adviser won't be charged: prosecution service
A former school board trustee from Metro Vancouver who later became a provincial government adviser will not be charged for allegedly violating election laws, the British Columbia Prosecution Service said Thursday.
Tree planter airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
A bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is being investigated by the Conservation Officer Service.