$25,000 in damages to 80 year old trees

Damage is estimated at $25,000 after significant damage was caused to a couple of 80-year-old maple trees in Mitchell.

Police say just before 10 a.m. on Monday, OPP responded to a mischief call that happened late afternoon on May 12, 2023.

According to police, some time between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. three people caused significant damage to the trees in the area of Wellington Street by removing the outer bark of the trees.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.