24-hour work days for construction in north London

A major influx of work is now underway at the intersection of Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street.

According to the City of London, a 24-hour daytime and overnight construction period is required to complete necessary underground work to install and test water main beneath the road on the west side of Richmond Street from Hillview Boulevard to the north side of Fanshawe Park Road.

The 24-hour-a-day work is expected to be wrap up by Friday, Oct. 6, and construction activities will return to regular daytime operations following this work.

During this 24-hour work time, lane restrictions will be required along Fanshawe Park Road between both east and west ends of North Centre Road and through the Richmond intersection. The road will remain open with one lane of traffic in each direction.

Current traffic restrictions on Richmond Street between Jacksway Crescent and North Centre Road will continue until later in the fall.

Access will continue to be maintained to businesses and properties in the area throughout this work.

Sidewalk access will continue to be maintained on at least one side of the road and pedestrians are encouraged to follow signs to navigate the construction zone safely to reach their destination.

Some bike lane closures and restrictions may be required while this work is underway. Cyclists may need to dismount and walk and are encouraged to use alternative routes when possible.

Transit riders are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours and the most up-to-date information.