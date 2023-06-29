23-year-old driver charged after travelling 157 km/h in Brant Township
A 23-year-old driver from Strathroy-Caradoc won’t be driving for the next month after OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 157 km/h in an 80 km/h zone earlier this week.
According to South Bruce OPP, at 8:59 p.m. on June 24, an officer on patrol along Bruce County Road in Brant Township observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.
Police said the driver was clocked in on radar at 157 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
The officer performed a traffic stop, and a 23-year-old was subsequently charged with stunt driving – excessive speed.
The charge also includes a driver’s licence suspension of 30 days and a vehicle impoundment of 14 days.
OPP remind drivers that "How you drive is everyone's business."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was hate-motivated, police say, man charged
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Rapper Travis Scott faces possible criminal charges for Texas crowd crush: Reuters exclusive
A Texas grand jury is meeting Thursday to weigh possible criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott and others over a 2021 crowd crush at a musical festival that left 10 dead and injured thousands, Scott’s lawyer confirmed.
BREAKING | Police to make announcement on remains of girl found in Toronto dumpster
Police will make an announcement Thursday afternoon on the case of an unidentified little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster in the in Toronto more than a year ago.
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
Man filmed carving his name on the Colosseum is a tourist living in Britain: Italian police
Italian police on Thursday said they believe the man filmed while engraving his name and that of his apparent girlfriend last week on the ancient Roman Colosseum is a tourist who lives in Britain.
Kitchener
-
WRPS call University of Waterloo stabbing hate-motivated, charge 24-year-old international student
Waterloo regional police say a 24-year-old international student has been charged in connection to a stabbing that injured three people during a gender studies class in Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
Police say University of Waterloo stabbing that sent three to hospital targeted gender issues class
In the wake of a triple stabbing during a University of Waterloo philosophy class on gender issues, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Mark Crowell said police believe the attack was targeted and motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity.
Windsor
-
Help wanted identifying suspect after downtown Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect who broke into a downtown business.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies after collision in Riverside Drive parking lot
Windsor police say an elderly pedestrian has died after a collision in a parking lot on Riverside Drive.
-
Stellantis eliminates more positions in Windsor
Unifor says 12 members at Windsor’s headquarters received notices from Stellantis on Wednesday following an earlier round in December.
Barrie
-
OPP advise drivers to use caution this Canada Day long weekend
With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, many drivers hit the roads Thursday to beat the Friday traffic up north.
-
Woman charged with assault after hotel rendezvous turns sour
A woman is facing assault charges after an encounter at a local hotel Tuesday.
-
CMHA moves out of Mulcaster Street: Busby expands
The Canadian Mental Health Association, Simcoe County Branch (CMHA) and the Busby Centre announced that Busby would acquire CMHA's property at 90 Mulcaster Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
-
Sudbury police dog helps officers find $67K in illegal drugs
Greater Sudbury police’s canine played a significant role in a recent drug bust, police said Thursday.
-
Roof fire forces evacuation of Sudbury school
There was some excitement on the second last day of school at for an elementary school in the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Three youths facing charges following hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end, police say
Ottawa police say three youths are facing charges in connection to a robbery and hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke returns to Ottawa, with air quality deteriorating to 'very high risk' on Thursday
Smoke from wildfires burning in northeastern Ontario and Quebec is blowing back into the national capital region, with poor air quality expected to continue until Canada Day.
-
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was hate-motivated, police say, man charged
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police to make announcement on remains of girl found in Toronto dumpster
Police will make an announcement Thursday afternoon on the case of an unidentified little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster in the in Toronto more than a year ago.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Montreal
-
No deal: Strike continues at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery
One of the unions representing workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal said a tentative deal to end a months-long strike has fallen through.
-
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
-
Quebec pilot project will put geriatricians on the front line to improve care for seniors
With its aging demographics, Quebec will have to care for more and more seniors in the coming years. In order to better treat these patients, a pilot project will be implemented this fall in the healthcare network to build bridges between geriatricians and front-line physicians.
Atlantic
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Carbon Tax is nothing to celebrate
July 1 brings an increase in the federal carbon tax, asecond federal clean fuel charge could raise prices even more.
-
Nova Scotia threatens court action to force Ottawa to pay entire cost of isthmus project
Nova Scotia's premier is threatening to take the federal government to court over funding to protect a vital land corridor linking his province and New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
Winnipeg sisters celebrate graduation following heartbreak and sacrifice
Graduation season is upon us and it’s a time for high school students to reflect on the challenges and accomplishments that have gotten them to this point, but for three Winnipeg sisters, their path to graduation was one marked with heartbreak, sacrifice, and resilience.
-
'A sad piece of our history to lose': Centuries-old oak tree in Manitoba community knocked down by storm
Residents of Souris, Man. want to see a permanent memorial put in place to remember a beloved old oak tree that was blown down during a severe thunderstorm last week.
Calgary
-
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Tsuut'ina Trail
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash that took place Thursday morning.
-
Dozens of illegal firearms and magazines seized from U.S. citizen entering Alberta
The Canada Border Services Agency says six firearms, along with dozens of prohibited magazines, have been seized from a U.S. man who was looking to cross into Canada earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'We're not doing safe supply in Alberta': Premier rules out drug policy change after record overdoses in April
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will not implement safe supply programs as a way of tackling the opioid crisis after a record month for overdoses in April.
-
'I am devastated beyond words': Family of woman killed in impaired-driving crash raising money to transport body to Toronto
A family spokesperson has identified a woman killed in an impaired-driving crash over the weekend as a woman visiting Edmonton from Toronto.
-
Death of person found in burned vehicle northeast of Edmonton 'targeted': police
Mounties say the death of a person found after a vehicle fire in Sturgeon County is a homicide.
Vancouver
-
These Metro Vancouver intersections saw the highest number of crashes last year
New data from ICBC shows which intersections in Metro Vancouver saw the highest number of crashes last year.
-
Cause of rollover in downtown Vancouver likely driver's error: police
One driver's error caused a dramatic scene in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead, woman injured after Burnaby home invasion, RCMP say
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.