23-year-old driver charged after travelling 157 km/h in Brant Township

A 23-year-old driver from Strathroy-Caradoc won’t be driving for the next month after OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 157 km/h in an 80 km/h zone earlier this week.

According to South Bruce OPP, at 8:59 p.m. on June 24, an officer on patrol along Bruce County Road in Brant Township observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver was clocked in on radar at 157 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The officer performed a traffic stop, and a 23-year-old was subsequently charged with stunt driving – excessive speed.

The charge also includes a driver’s licence suspension of 30 days and a vehicle impoundment of 14 days.

OPP remind drivers that "How you drive is everyone's business."