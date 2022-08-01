22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County

Perth County OPP charged a 22-year-old Londoner with stunt driving on August 1, 2022 after they allegedly drove 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Perth Road 119. (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter) Perth County OPP charged a 22-year-old Londoner with stunt driving on August 1, 2022 after they allegedly drove 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Perth Road 119. (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols

Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver