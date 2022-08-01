22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County

OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London, Ont. for allegedly driving double the speed limit in Perth County over the long weekend.

According to a tweet shared by OPP West Region on Monday, Perth County OPP charged the Londoner with stunt driving after they were caught speeding down Perth Road 119 at 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police say the driver is facing a 14 day impound and a 30 day drivers licence suspension.

“Your driving affects everyone. #slowdown,” OPP wrote on Twitter.