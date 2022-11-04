22-year-old driver charged in fatal crash involving delivery truck: OPP

A 22-year-old from London has been charged following the investigation into a fatal crash in Elgin County this past May.

Emergency crews attended the crash on May 1 around 12:45 p.m. after a delivery truck and a sedan collided on Currie Road in Dutton-Dunwich.

Police say the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the sedan and the delivery truck driver were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police charged Harsh Patel, 22, with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Patel is scheduled to appear in court in St. Thomas at a later date.