22 Town of South Bruce Peninsula outside workers locked out

Twenty-two employees who plow the snow, operate the arenas and landfills in Wiarton and area, aren’t on the job Monday.

As of April 3, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula locked-out its unionized outside workers.

“To avoid labour disruptions during their peak season,” town officials say they decided to lock out their outdoor staff in their parks and public works division.

That means there will be locks on the doors of South Bruce Peninsula community centres, unless there are scheduled events, says CAO, Bill Jones.

Workers had been in a legal strike position since March 15, and without a contract since March 31, 2021, they say.

South Bruce Peninsula says it is offering a 6 per cent wage increase over three years, while SEIU Local 2 is seeking a 13.5 per cent increase over three years.

Workers say they’re trying to keep pace with the rising cost of living, and try to keep pace with wage increases for South Bruce Peninsula managers, that rose this past year.

Town officials say they’re trying to strike a balance between protecting taxpayers' money, and maintaining fair wages for their staff.

Both sides say they’re interesting in returning to the negotiation table to work out a new deal. They are currently no negotiations scheduled.