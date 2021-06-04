LONDON, ONT. -- London police are appealing for information after 22 bus shelters across the city were damaged in the past week.

Beginning Friday, May 28, police were alerted to 16 bus shelters that had their glass panes smashed.

Police received a second report on May 31, of an additional six shelters damaged.

Police do not have any suspects at this time are appealing to the public for tips.

Damage to bus shelters has been an ongoing problem in past years and has resulted in thousands of dollars in costs.

In September 25 bus shelters were damaged with an estimated cost of $25,000 to $30,000 in damages.