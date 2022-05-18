$20M pot bust in Norfolk County
OPP in Norfolk County have made a $20-million drug bust.
According to a release, OPP from Haldimand-Norfolk, Brant-Oxford and Elgin-Middlesex used a warrant to enter a property on Highway 24 in Townsend.
"Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive drug investigations. This is yet another example that highlights how the police and Norfolk County By-Law Enforcement continue to work with members of the community in partnership to resolve crime," said Interim Detachment Commander, Insp. Shawn Johnson.
During the search, police say they took three people into custody without incident.
Investigators also found thousands of already destroyed cannabis plants valued at approximately $20-million.
