2020 homicide investigation seeks crucial tips

Billboards are being installed in Lambton County in hopes it will help in an ongoing homicide investigation.

David Jordan Oliver, 29, of Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation was found dead on Army Camp Road on Aug. 2, 2020.

After nearly two years of investigating, OPP say the person or persons responsible for the murder have not been arrested.

The province is offering a $50,000 reward for informaiton leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Oliver.

The billboards are being installed at the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) detachment on Kettle Point First Nation and at the corner of Lakeshore Road and Highway 21.

