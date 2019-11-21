

CTVNewsLondon.ca , CTV London





LONDON, Ont - The London Food Coalition was among the big winners at the 2019 Pillar Community Innovation Awards Wednesday night.

The Pillar Nonprofit Network supports 610 nonprofits, social enterprises, and social innovators across the community.

The awards are held annually to recognize those making a difference within our city. The three main categories awarded are Community Innovation, Leadership, and Impact.

The London Food Coalition won the Innovation award. A group of more than 20 organizations, the Coalition aims to rescue high-quality fresh food and redistribute it to Londoners in need.

The winner of the Impact award is Urban Roots London, a non-profit organization that revitalizes underused land in the City for agriculture.

The leadership award went to Patricia Runciman for her work with Life Spin and against poverty in the city.