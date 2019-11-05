LONDON, Ont. -- Jolly old Saint Nick will be making his annual Forest City pit stop this weekend.

The 63rd annual Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.

The parade is a November staple, taking place on the second Saturday of the month.

But this will be the final parade to take place before Remembrance Day, after consultations with veterans.

It gets underway at six o'clock at Dundas and Egerton streets.