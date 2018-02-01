

CTV London





The class of 2018 inductees have been announced for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

Former Montreal Expos superstar Pedro Martinez, long-time standout Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Lloyd Moseby and Canada’s foremost baseball historian Bill Humber will be inducted in a ceremony to take place on June 16 at the hall of fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont.

“Each of this year’s inductees has had a tremendous influence on baseball in this country,” said Scott Crawford, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s director of operations.

“Pedro Martinez and Lloyd Moseby are two of the most successful and beloved stars to have played for major league teams in Canada and Bill Humber’s commitment to promoting the history of the game in this country has been unparalleled.”