200 videos of women filmed without consent, according to London police

A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.

After using a search warrant in March for an unrelated investigation, police came across a man's phone they say had the suspected child porn and notified members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

A second search warrant was granted for the cell phone and additional files were found, as well as more than 200 Voyeuristic videos where police said it appeared women didn't know they were being recorded in various places in London, including clothing stores and fitness centres.

A 24-year-old man from Fergus has been charged with two counts of voyeurism and unlawfully possess child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.