200 COVID cases reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 201 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.
Of the new cases, 80 are from Saturday, 66 are from Sunday and 55 are from Monday.
There are currently six institutional outbreaks among long-term, retirement homes and hospitals.
As of March 5, 93.5 per cent of the MLHU population 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 91.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is currently reporting 151 staff members who have tested positive for COVID and St. Joseph’s is reporting 46 health care workers who have tested positive.
LHSC is also reporting 41 inpatients with the virus, five or fewer are in the adult ICU. There are five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero inpatients in Paediatric Critical Care.
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday for the first time in several months.
The last time the province reported zero new deaths was on Dec. 20.
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created 'nothing short of a nightmare' for civilians.
Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
Scenes from Kyiv after Russian attack
Scenes from the Ukraine capital Kyiv, as authorities and residents survey damage following a deadly artillery strike on March 14.
Zelensky latest in long list of world leaders to address Parliament, third Ukrainian president
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Parliament on Tuesday, he will be the third Ukrainian president to do so, joining a long list of world leaders and dignitaries to give a joint address to Canadian parliamentarians.
Police seek to oust squatters from Russian oligarch's London mansion
Police on Monday moved in to evict squatters who had occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Canada's opioid crisis: How families of overdose victims are coping
More than 24,000 people have died from opioid toxicity in Canada over the last five years. CTVNews.ca takes an in-depth look at our opioid crisis, with an analysis on the data and a focus on stories shared by parents who've lost children to overdoses.
What do we know about fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines?
While data on the protection offered by a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains limited, early research suggests there are benefits for those who are immunocompromised, experts say.
Manitoba man charged with historic sexual assaults dating back to 1980s
Winnipeg police have one man in custody in connection to three sexual assaults on children dating back to the 1980s.
Kitchener
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police are investigating a sudden death in Waterloo.
COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Waterloo Region
Public health for the Region of Waterloo reported 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, with five people in intensive care units.
Many Ontario long-term care homes keeping vaccine mandates as province lifts policy
Vaccination against COVID-19 will still be required for employees at many Ontario long-term care homes even though the province has lifted its official mandate for the sector.
Windsor
WECHU reports 142 new high-risk COVID cases since Friday, no additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 142 new high-risk cases and 25 hospitalizations on Monday.
Stolen pickup truck crashes into LaSalle police cruiser, officer injured
A LaSalle police officer suffered a head laceration and mild concussion after a stolen pickup truck collided head-on with his cruiser early Monday morning.
Single-vehicle crash in Leamington, Ont. claims three
Three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in Leamington.
Barrie
Good Samaritan helps rescue alleged assault victim
The South Simcoe Police Service offered its thanks to a Good Samaritan who "came to the aid of a woman who was fleeing a domestic assault in Innisfil."
How fraudsters prey on victims using extortion scams
Police warn the public to be wary of fraudsters impersonating government or law enforcement officials to prey on unsuspecting victims.
OPP urge ice safety as temperatures rise
Temperatures are forecast to climb into the double digits by mid-week, and the milder weather has police warning about ice safety.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury firefighters called to house fire near Wahnapitae
Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says five crews of firefighters were called to a blaze at a home on Red Deer Lake Road, off of Highway 537 near Wahnapitae, around 6:10 a.m. Monday.
Union representing college faculty across Ontario sets March 18 strike deadline
In an open letter Monday, the union representing college faculty in Ontario announced a March 18 strike deadline after three months of talks failed to produce an agreement.
Fire causes extensive damage to popular Chi-Cheeman ferry
A traditional sign of summer on Manitoulin Island has been badly damaged after fire broke out on the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa hold steady over the weekend
OPH is reporting eight residents in local hospitals because of an active case of COVID-19, up one from Friday, and one person in the ICU, down from two.
No one injured in overnight fire at Kanata home under construction
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was injured after a fire in Kanata overnight.
Brockville, Ont. man accused of assaulting 'longtime friend' when asked to leave
A Brockville man is facing an assault charge over an apparent falling out with a longtime friend.
Toronto
Two teenagers charged after Toronto pharmacy robbed at knifepoint
Two teenage boys are in custody after allegedly robbing a Toronto pharmacy at knifepoint last week.
Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in months
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday for the first time in several months.
Montreal
Buying local? Meet the people who will only get Quebec's Medicago vaccine
Last month, Health Canada finally gave the Medicago vaccine the nod for adults, leading some devotees to confirm that they are, indeed, finally going to get a shot—which is welcome news to the government, though it has some health experts exasperated.
Quebec prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is meeting with provincial and city officials to come up with a plan on what to do once refugees start arriving in Quebec.
'Tears of joy' as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct an 11-year-old girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
Atlantic
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Winnipeg
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 414, six deaths reported since Friday in Manitoba
According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the province has 414 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is a drop of three compared to the last update on Friday. Of the total hospitalizations, 182 people have active cases.
Winnipeg police warning of 'concerning' thefts where suspect attempts to distract victim
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are warning the public about three “concerning” thefts that happened between March 11 and 14 where the suspects made persistent attempts to distract the victims.
Calgary
Calgary sculpture that scorched someone's jacket back on display in June
A piece of public art that was removed and placed into storage after burning a hole through an onlooker's jacket will soon be reinstalled in a new location.
High River purchases remediated flood properties back from province, public sale to follow
Several properties in a southern Alberta town that were purchased by the province in buyouts following the historic flooding of 2013 will soon be back on the market.
AHS proposes steep wage rollbacks for respiratory therapists, pharmacists and more
Alberta Health Services is proposing up to 10 per cent in wage reductions for some health-care professionals including respiratory therapists, social workers and pharmacists in early contract negotiations with the union that represents them.
Edmonton
BREAKING | Edmonton landlord, convicted criminal Abdullah Shah killed Sunday
Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday evening in the city where he was known as a disreputable landlord.
Outcome of Tuesday's byelection a lose-lose for Alberta premier: political scientists
Political pundits say there will be one clear loser in Tuesday's byelection in northern Alberta, but it won't be any of the candidates.
Vancouver
Puppy poisoned by opiate that touched its nose while at Metro Vancouver dog park, police warn owners
A months-old dog was poisoned by brief contact with a suspicious substance at a Metro Vancouver park, the RCMP say.
Here's how much it's expected to rain at the start of the week in Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley residents are in for a soggy start to their week as a rainfall warning from Environment Canada says a storm moves through the region.
-
LIVE @ 1 PT | Will B.C.'s minimum wage change? Announcement with labour minister coming
B.C.'s labour minister is making an announcement about the provincial minimum wage Monday.