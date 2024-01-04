LONDON
London

    • 20-year-old man facing charges after knifepoint robbery, assaulting police officer

    (Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)

    A London man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a victim at knifepoint and assaulted an officer during his arrest on Wednesday night.

    According to the London Police Service, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, a citizen called 9-1-1 to report witnessing a man assault another man, before threatening the victim with a knife and stealing his personal belongings in the area of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street North.

    The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

    A description of the suspect was provided to police.

    Officers located the suspect a short distance away. The victim’s belongings and a knife were recovered.

    During the interaction with officers, police said the suspect made threats towards officers and assaulted one of them.

    No injuries were reported.

    As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man of London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

    • Armed robbery
    • Assault a peace officer

    The accused remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in London court on Thursday in relation to the charges. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News