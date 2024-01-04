20-year-old man facing charges after knifepoint robbery, assaulting police officer

A London man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a victim at knifepoint and assaulted an officer during his arrest on Wednesday night.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, a citizen called 9-1-1 to report witnessing a man assault another man, before threatening the victim with a knife and stealing his personal belongings in the area of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street North.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

A description of the suspect was provided to police.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away. The victim’s belongings and a knife were recovered.

During the interaction with officers, police said the suspect made threats towards officers and assaulted one of them.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man of London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Armed robbery

Assault a peace officer

The accused remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in London court on Thursday in relation to the charges.