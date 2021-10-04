20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island