2 people in custody after robberies in St. Thomas and Sparta

Exeter, Ont. -

OPP have arrested to people following two robberies just days apart.

In conjunction with St. Thomas police, a search warrant was executed at a home on Tuesday in relation to robberies at the Circle K convenience stores in St. Thomas on Nov. 15 and at Village Variety in Sparta on Nov. 21.

A 39-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both from St. Thomas have been arrested and charged with numerous offences including armed robbery and robbery using a firearm.

Both of the accused people remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.