2 people in custody after robberies in St. Thomas and Sparta
A convenience store in St. Thomas was robbed early Monday morning. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
Exeter, Ont. -
OPP have arrested to people following two robberies just days apart.
In conjunction with St. Thomas police, a search warrant was executed at a home on Tuesday in relation to robberies at the Circle K convenience stores in St. Thomas on Nov. 15 and at Village Variety in Sparta on Nov. 21.
A 39-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both from St. Thomas have been arrested and charged with numerous offences including armed robbery and robbery using a firearm.
Both of the accused people remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.