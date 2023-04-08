2 people hurt in south London crash Saturday

A two-vehicle crash in London, Ont.’s south end sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

The collision, at the intersection of Exeter Road and Holiday Drive, just west of Wellington Road, occurred shortly before 9 a.m.

The SUVs struck each other in a T-bone collision.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed.

Firefighters used agents to stop a spill from one of the damaged vehicles.

The conditions of the two people hurt are not known, but both were able to get out of their vehicles prior to be loaded into waiting ambulances.

It is believed a passenger inside one SUV was not injured in the crash.