2 new COVID-related deaths reported by MLHU on Friday
Two new deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
The deaths include a woman in her 50s associated with a long-term care home and a man in his 80s, not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.
There is also an increase of 85 cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 31,179 recorded cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another drop is being reported in the number of people in hospital with LHSC caring for 56 inpatients, seven fewer than Thursday — 14 of the 56 are in the adult ICU.
Five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in the Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.
There has been a slight increase in the number of LHSC with COVID-19, now at 144, up from 136 on Thursday.
St. Joseph’s Health Care is also reporting 54 health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:
- Elgin-Oxford – 55 new, 331 active, 10,967 total, 10,491 resolved, 145 deaths
- Grey-Bruce – 25 new, 142 active, 6, 054 total, 5,868 resolved, 41 deaths
- Huron-Perth – 10 new, 5,508 total, 92 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton – 22 new, 153 active, 9,582 total, 9,307 resolved, 122 deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
This comes a day after Ontario’s top doctor said the worst of Omicron is “behind us,” declaring that the province reached its peak several weeks ago.
WATCH LIVE | Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has 'reason to believe' it will occur in the 'coming days' and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.
