2 new COVID-19 related deaths reported by Middlesex-London Health Unit

Liberal MP breaks ranks over pandemic policies

A Liberal MP is speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial governments' pandemic policies, and politicians' handling of the ongoing trucker convoy protests. Joel Lightbound, the Louis-Hébert, Que. MP, held a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday morning saying that he thinks those concerned about COVID-19 policies have 'legitimate concerns' that should not be dismissed.

'Freedom Convoy' raises millions on new crowdfunding platform

The 'Freedom Convoy' is gaining traction on a new crowdfunding platform after GoFundMe shut its doors on the movement. As of Tuesday afternoon, the group had raised more than US$6.3 million from 69,661 donors on GiveSendGo, which describes itself as the '#1 free Christian crowdfunding site.'

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Both Ford and Trudeau have completely dropped the ball

In the blink of an eye, Canadians have been reminded that we should never take our democracy or its institutions for granted. What was supposed to be a bon-enfant demonstration against a vaccine requirement soon melted down into an ugly, unbridled celebration of lawlessness, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

