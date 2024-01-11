$2 million federal investment announced for St. Thomas, Ont. automotive company

The federal government announced a multi-million dollar investment for a local automotive parts manufacturer on Thursday.

According to a news release, on Thursday the Honourable Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced an investment of $2 million for Amino North America Corp. (Amino), a “leading automotive body panel and components manufacturer in St. Thomas.”

Also in attendance for the announcement was MP London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos, MP London West Arielle Kayabaga and St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston.

In order to meet the growing demands of new and existing automotive clients, Amino will expand its facility by 42,000 sq. ft. and add a new automotive parts manufacturing line using the state-of-the-art processes.

This line is expected to support the company as it diversifies its made-in-Canada automotive products, including battery compartments for the EV market, FedDev said.

“Ontario's manufacturing industry is the engine that drives our national economy forward. Today’s investment in Amino North America Corp. will strengthen our regional automotive supply chains, while creating important jobs for the community and building made-in-Canada automotive parts,” Tassi said. (Left to right) St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston, MP London West Arielle Kayabaga, Minister of FedDev Ontario Filomena Tassi, and and MP London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos are seen during an announcement in St. Thomas, Ont. on Jan. 11, 2024. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

In total, the project will create and maintain 45 jobs while “continuing to strengthen the London area’s growing auto sector and developing EV cluster.”

During her visit, Tassi also met with local St. Thomas and surrounding area businesses, organizations and community leaders in the EV and automotive sector at the St. Thomas Chamber of Commerce.

According to the news release, they discussed contributions that rural automotive businesses are providing to the EV sector, its supply chain and how the Government of Canada can support them.

“Together we are investing in the people that drive our economy so they can reach their full potential and make new possibilities into realities,” Tassi said.

“With today’s announcement, we are investing in our London region by creating good jobs for our community and increasing the production of made-in-Canada auto parts, while supporting local manufacturer, Amino North America Corp,” Kayabaga added.