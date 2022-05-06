$2/L on the horizon as gas prices jump in London, Ont.

Another record price for gasoline in London is set on the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News) Another record price for gasoline in London is set on the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver