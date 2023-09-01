2 cats rescued from townhouse basement fire

Damage is estimated at $125,000 after a basement fire at an east London townhouse.

The call came into London fire around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and when crews arrived the Admiral Drive home, it was engulfed in smoke.

Two cats were also rescued from the home, one of which was given oxygen. Both animals are reported to be OK.

Damage was contained to one unit.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight

London fire crews on scene of a townhouse fire on Admiral Drive on Sept. 1, 2023. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)