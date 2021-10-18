$2.58M investment to help Ontario farmers protect water quality

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A new investment aims to protect the waters of the Great Lakes by helping farmers implement practices to improve soil health and reduce runoff.

Funded by the federal and provincial governments through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, the funding will support on-farm projects that are expected to improve water quality downstream.

"Ontario farmers work hard every day to protect the environment by using agricultural best management practices on their farms," said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in a statement. "By further supporting our farmers in the implementation of the latest sustainable farming practices through this funding, they are protecting lakes and waterways and improving soil health."

Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks David Piccini said, "The Great Lakes basin is home to 95 per cent of Ontario’s agricultural lands, which is why it is so important that we invest in projects that will give our agricultural partners access to the latest best practices and innovations to keep local waterways clean and healthy"

According to the province, supported projects could include:

planting cover crops to reduce soil erosion

modifying equipment to reduce soil tillage and compaction

improving nutrient placement

planting of permanent trees or vegetation strips to serve as windbreaks

Among the projects already funded are $300,000 for the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority to provide soil management and crop production support to farmers, and $60,000 for the Pine River Watershed Initiative Network for out reach and education.

The goal is to support a commitment by the province to reduce phosphorus run off into the Great Lakes.

Since June 2018, the federal and provincial governments have committed over $100 million in cost-share support to more than 5,000 projects through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.