$1M in damage after fire at River Road Golf Course clubhouse

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police say a fire at the clubhouse of the former River Road Golf Course is believed to be suspicious.

The London Police Service Street Crime Unit, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

Fire crews were called to the scene on River Road around 8:05 a.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers.

The location was slated to be a temporary winter home for Indigenous people who are experiencing homelessness, but it's unclear what role the clubhouse was to play.

Trailers set to be used as part of the project were not damaged in the fire.

City officials say they will be evaluating the extent to which the fire may impact the proposed shelter site.