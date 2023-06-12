19-year-old driver charged after travelling more than double the speed limit

A 19-year-old driver from Wasaga Beach will be without a licence for a month after OPP stopped them allegedly travelling 171 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone earlier this month.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 7:14 p.m. on June 7, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 in the Municipality of Meaford after an officer observed the vehicle travelling 171 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

As a result, a 19-year-old driver from Wasaga Beach, Ont. has been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The driver also had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Owen Sound at a later date in relation to the charges.