19-year-old driver charged after travelling more than double the speed limit

A 19-year-old driver from Wasaga Beach, Ont. has been charged after they were stopped allegedly driving 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 26 on June 7, 2023. (Source: Grey Bruce OPP) A 19-year-old driver from Wasaga Beach, Ont. has been charged after they were stopped allegedly driving 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 26 on June 7, 2023. (Source: Grey Bruce OPP)

BREAKING | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review

Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.

Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown continues to insist he did nothing wrong prior to an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council. Brown looks on during his welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court in Ottawa on October 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

