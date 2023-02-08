19-year-old charged with impaired after Huron County rollover

A 19-year-old is facing multiple criminal driving charges following a rollover crash last month that sent six people to hospital.

On Jan. 15, Huron County OPP was called to the scene of a collision just after 5:40 a.m. in Central Huron.

Emergency crews arrived to find a pick-up truck had rolled into a farm field on Maitland Block Road near Base Line.

Police say the driver and five passengers were treated at the hospital for various injuries, including one passenger who sustained serious injuries.

When police spoke to the driver, officers determined they had been drinking alcohol before the crash.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation and after receiving medical treatment provided breath samples which resulted in readings over the legal limit.

The 19-year-old from Central Huron has been charged with:

Operation causing bodily harm

Operation over legal limit causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and the accused's driver's license was suspended for a period of 90 days.

The driver has since been released from custody with a future court date.